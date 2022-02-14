'Show some love for the northside': Sinn Féin protests against Cork funding imbalance

The northside of Cork City is suffering because of a distinct geographical funding imbalance, Sinn Féin claimed as it protested outside City Hall.

The party presented a raft of figures which it said shows how the lion’s share of recent state investment in urban regeneration projects, on national roads, and on active or sustainable travel projects has been earmarked for projects south of the river Lee.

Almost three times more will be spent on sustainable transport projects on the southside than on projects on the northside alone, said Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould.

“We can see clearly the neglect of the northside. This is extremely frustrating for me and for my constituents who are constantly put on the long finger for desperately needed investment,” he said.

The party analysed recent funding announcements for Cork City and found:

Some €405m allocated to Cork City under the urban regeneration and development fund is all focused on the city’s southside;

Some €5.79m in sustainable transport funding has been allocated to 12 greenway or cycle lane projects on the northside while €15.775m has been allocated to 31 projects on the southside;

€4.9m has been allocated to 13 active travel projects on the northside, with an average €350,000 spend per project, but €18.6m has been allocated to 29 projects on the southside, with a €620,000 average spend per project;

Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s national roads grants have seen just €300,000 allocated for the much-needed Northern Ring Road project, which the party fears could be decades away.

Mr Gould said he did not want to start a northside versus southside debate, because all the projects on the southside deserved the funding, but he said there are many projects across the northside that could benefit from various funding streams.

'Silence from ministers'

“The silence from Government ministers and TDs on this issue is deafening. I have invited various ministers to Cork to walk the northside with me and see the impact these discrepancies are having," he said.

During the council meeting later, Fianna Fáil councillor Fergal Dennehy said the northside has seen huge improvements in recent years.

Councillors approved the extinguishment of the public right of way over what they believe will provide a gateway to the delivery of almost 60 new homes on the northside.

They also approved the Part 8 planning for the Ballyvolane Strategic Transport Corridor Scheme between the North Ring Road and Mervue.