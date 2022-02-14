Man, aged in his early 70s, killed in Offaly collision

Gardaí are investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Co Offaly this morning.

At around 10.10am, two vehicles collided on the N52 at Bunaterin, Tullamore and the sole occupant of the first car was fatally injured.

The man, aged in his early 70s, was removed from the scene to Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore where a post mortem will take place in due course.

The driver of the second vehicle, a man aged in his mid-30s, received treatment for non-life threatening injuries at Midlands Regional Hospital. He was the sole occupant of the car.

The road was closed to allow for Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct an examination of the scene and it has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on (057) 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.