Man, aged in his early 70s, killed in Offaly collision

Man, aged in his early 70s, killed in Offaly collision

The road was closed to allow for Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct an examination of the scene and it has since reopened. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mon, 14 Feb, 2022 - 19:24
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Co Offaly this morning.

At around 10.10am, two vehicles collided on the N52 at Bunaterin, Tullamore and the sole occupant of the first car was fatally injured.

The man, aged in his early 70s, was removed from the scene to Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore where a post mortem will take place in due course.

The driver of the second vehicle, a man aged in his mid-30s, received treatment for non-life threatening injuries at Midlands Regional Hospital. He was the sole occupant of the car.

The road was closed to allow for Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct an examination of the scene and it has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on (057) 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Read More

Martin vows to follow up on issues raised by Stardust families

More in this section

INMO LAUNCH MEMORIAL FOR STARDUST AND COVID VICTIMS Martin vows to follow up on issues raised by Stardust families
Exhibition in partnership with National Museums NI explores different aspects of ‘Irishness’ Exhibition in partnership with National Museums NI explores different aspects of ‘Irishness’
Coronavirus - Thu Apr 15, 2021 Nearly 150 Irish citizens in Ukraine registered with embassy
Anxious about paying bills

Taking rent from council tenants' social welfare would be 'an attack on the very vulnerable'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices