Taking rent from council tenants' social welfare would be 'an attack on the very vulnerable'

Efforts to cut down on arrears could see rents from council tenants deducted from their social welfare payments.

A working group has been set up by the Department of Housing to look at how the system would work.

The largest local authority in the country, Dublin City Council, is owed almost €38 million in rent arrears with 64% of tenants behind.

Former Lord Mayor of Dublin, Nial Ring, said it is reasonable to expect people to pay for their housing.

"People have a duty and responsibility to pay their rent. They have a home, the home is provided by Dublin City Council with our money - tax payers money," said Mr Ring.

"They have security of tenure so I think it is reasonable to expect people to pay their rent. If it makes the system easier that that amount is taken directly from social welfare, then so be it."

However, Independent councillor Mannix Flynn says that most people are not paying rent because they simply cannot afford to.

"The vast amount of Dublin City Council rents are paid for and I would see this as an attack on the very vulnerable," said Mr Flynn.

"It would have to be done on a case-by-case basis."

Mr Flynn added: "I think people who would volunteer for it, fine. Where a person is refusing to pay rent deliberately, I think you could take them to court. But in many cases here, particularly within Dublin City Council, people simply are in poverty."

Mike Allen from Focus Ireland said there is already a voluntary system in place for people and believes that moving to a compulsory system without discussing it with people will cause greater problems.

"Entering into voluntary agreements, having discussions with people, understanding the difficulties they are facing is a much better way of dealing with it than moving to some kind of compulsory schemes," said Mr Allen.

"I am sure that that will be taken into account and the local authorities are conscious of that."