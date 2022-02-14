Calls for contingency fund to cover nannying costs for Irish babies born in Ukraine

Plans are being put in place to ensure babies born to Irish parents are looked after in Ukraine in the coming weeks as the country faces a possible Russian invasion.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has advised against travel to Ukraine and urged Irish citizens there “to leave immediately by commercial means”.

There are currently a number of Irish parents in Ukraine, with as many as 14 Irish babies due to be born via surrogate mothers in the coming weeks.

Speaking on the DFA’s advice, Senator Mary Seery Kearney, told the Irish Examiner “everybody is realistic that these are parents and these are their newborns”.

“They are going to want to be there to protect them and mind them and try to get them home to Ireland as quickly as they can.”

Senator Mary Seery Kearney said for Irish parents awaiting the birth of their child in Ukraine "it’s an unimaginable situation to be in".

Senator Seery Kearney has written to Minister Simon Coveney to suggest putting in place a contingency fund to support the cost of a nannying arrangement for Irish babies born in Ukraine in the coming weeks.

“Nannying costs will amount to $100 a day. Obviously, this is a cost that these parents hadn't anticipated - it’s an unimaginable situation to be in.”

Senator Seery Kearney is in contact with several couples impacted by the situation in Ukraine and has said they are “devastated”.

“They're terrified that they won't be able to get into the country in advance of the birth because some flights were cancelled in the last couple of days - that's the major concern,” she said.

Currently, parents are required to be present to register the baby's birth in Ukraine, as well as the application for emergency travel documentation.

Senator Seery Kearney assured that “there are contingency plans and considerations being put in place to try to shorten that process as much as possible”.

“It must still meet the legal criteria, but done as quickly and expeditiously as possible so passports can be issued and the child can be brought home so life can resume as normal.”

It was added that some clinics are being “incredibly supportive” in relocating expectant surrogate mothers to safer areas in West Ukraine.

“A lot of parents are in regular contact with their surrogate mothers who are reporting that everything is normal on the ground and they don’t understand the panic.”

She added that there is “a lot of concern for mothers who are in this advanced stage of pregnancy”.