Man, 70s, dies five days after Mayo collision

The driver of the car was treated for non-life threatening injuries after the collision. Picture: Larry Cummins

Mon, 14 Feb, 2022 - 15:53
Michelle McGlynn

A man who was seriously injured in a crash in Co Mayo last week has died.

The man, who was in his 70s, had been taken to Mayo University Hospital in a critical condition following the incident last Wednesday.

The collision occurred at around 12.25am on Wednesday, February 9 when a car and a HGV truck collided on the N5 stretch of road between Charlestown and Swinford.

A woman, who was also a passenger the car, is in Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where she remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the car was treated for non-life threatening injuries after the collision.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for any person who may have witness the crash to contact them.

Any person who was travelling on the N5 between Charlestown and Swinford last night between midnight and 1am and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Shocked Mass-goers find Kerry church hit by graffiti

