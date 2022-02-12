Man and woman questioned in connection with Wicklow stabbing released without charge

Man and woman questioned in connection with Wicklow stabbing released without charge

Gardaí at the scene in Ballyconnell, Co Wicklow on Friday morning. Picture: Collins Dublin

Sat, 12 Feb, 2022 - 14:26
Steven Heaney

Two people who were arrested following the fatal stabbing of a man in his 30s in Wicklow on Thursday evening have been released without charge. 

The pair, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, had been questioned at garda stations in Baltinglass and Bray. 

Files are now being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). 

The body of the victim, 36, was found at a house in Ballyconnell, Shillelagh at around 8.15pm on Thursday night. 

Investigating gardaí in Baltinglass are continuing to appeal to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to the investigation has been asked to contact Baltinglass Garda Station on 059 648 2610, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

