Charlie Bird and Christy Moore to join Stardust families for anniversary vigil

A vigil will take place in north Dublin on Sunday to mark the 41st anniversary of the Stardust fire.

In the early hours of Valentine’s Day 1981, a fire engulfed the nightclub in Artane where many hundreds of young people were in attendance for a disco dancing competition.

A total of 48 people lost their lives in the tragedy and more than 200 were injured. Most of those who died were in their late teens, with the average age of the deceased just 19.5 years.

A large turnout is expected at the former site of the Stardust for the vigil, with musician Christy Moore and former RTÉ journalist, Charlie Bird, due to attend.

Charlie Bird was one of the first journalists on the scene of the Stardust tragedy and will address the vigil on Sunday. Picture: Maxwells

Wreaths will also be laid in the nearby Stardust memorial park before families light candles for their loved ones at the site at 1pm.

Mr Bird, who was recently diagnosed with motor neurone disease, was one of the first journalists on the scene and will address tomorrow's vigil.

My voice is getting weaker each day. So it is difficult for some people to understand me.

This Sunday I have been invited by the Stardust relatives to say a few words to mark the 41st anniversary of that awful night. So for the first time I’m going to use my voice bank in public. — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) February 11, 2022

Christy Moore, who wrote 'They Never Came Home' for the victims, is set to perform the song at the vigil.

Families were deeply unhappy with the initial inquiries into the fire, and have campaigned for four decades for new investigations into what happened on the night.

New inquests

In 2019, the Attorney General granted new inquests into the Stardust deaths. To date, however, it has not yet fully got underway.

Earlier this week, a pre-inquest hearing heard submissions on a request from legal representatives of Eamon Butterly — who ran the venue — to prevent a jury from being able to consider a verdict of unlawful killing at the upcoming inquests.

This proposal was fiercely contested by legal teams representing the families of victims.

The coroner was due to make a ruling in this matter within days.

A new venue to hold the inquests was also confirmed this week, with the Rotunda in Dublin selected after the contract with the RDS expires later this month.