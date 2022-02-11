Breaking: €30.9m EuroMillions jackpot won by Irish punter

Someone in Ireland is €30.9 million richer this evening after winning tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot.

The winning numbers in tonight’s draw were 13, 18, 38, 42, 45 and the Lucky Stars were 7 and 11.

The latest jackpot win is the 17th time the jackpot has been won in Ireland since the EuroMillions game began in 2004.

"This is amazing news for one of our players in Ireland," said a National Lottery spokesperson.

"€30.9 million is truly a life-changing prize and we are delighted to confirm that this winning ticket was sold in Ireland.

Lotto bosses are asking that all players check their tickets carefully to see if they are the lucky winner.

"If they are the lucky winners, we encourage them to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie, and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize," added the spokesperson.

Information on where the ticket was sold is expected to be announced in the coming days.

The win comes as a family from Mayo claimed Ireland’s largest ever National Lottery win last week.

The family, who wish to remain anonymous, won the €19m Lotto prize on Saturday, January 15, following the longest-ever rollover sequence which saw the jackpot capped for the first time ever.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was bought at Laura’s XL store in Castlebar town in Co Mayo.