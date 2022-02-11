'Missed opportunity' to assist cancer patients in Government living cost plan

The cost of living measures are “a missed opportunity” to make life easier for cancer patients, especially in deciding not to remove in-patient hospital charges.

There was disappointment this week when the announced Government measures aimed at mitigating soaring living costs failed to deliver a much-discussed removal of the €80 in-patient hospital charge. It had been indicated earlier in the week this change would be included in the raft of measures.

Outside of certain exemptions such as medical card holders, people needing to attend a public hospital or stay overnight in hospital as a public patient may be liable for hospital charges.

Rachel Morrogh, director of advocacy and external affairs with the Irish Cancer Society, said more support was needed now.

“It is a missed opportunity to make a big difference, something that is really going to be felt in the pockets of cancer patients. The hospital charge is a big charge, especially for someone who does not have a medical card and doesn’t have private health insurance. I personally think they are the most vulnerable to the costs of healthcare," she said.

Every year in Ireland, 45,000 people are newly diagnosed with some form of cancer, the society’s data shows.

Ms Morrogh pointed to statistics indicating 46% of the population had health insurance by December last year. A further 32% have a medical card, with the possibility of some overlap between these two groups, she said.

That potentially leaves about one in five people out of the loop, relying on their savings to pay health bills directly.

“We would have liked to have seen in-patient charges included in the cost of living measures which were announced last night,” she said.

A reduction in the threshold for the drugs payment scheme was announced. This was reduced to €80 per month, having been reduced to €100 per month in Budget 2022, and Ms Morrogh welcomed this.

“Some of the measures will help keep pace with the increase in the cost of living,” she said.

We are very pleased to see the change in the Drug Payment Scheme, that is good news. But for cancer patients, their costs rise irrespective of inflation and their income drops.”

The announcement highlighted this measure is in line with Sláintecare recommendations, however, that report included a recommendation to “reduce and remove hospital inpatient charges, reduce prescription charges”.

There was discussion last week around the potential removal of prescription charges but this also did not materialise.

These charges are already capped for people on a medical card and the over 70s.

Ms Morrogh called for a more “focused effort” from the Government to help with the cost of cancer treatment.

A motion put forward in the Dáil by the Social Democrats last week highlighted some of these concerns.

Ms Morrogh said: "We’d really like to see some action on this.”

She welcomed the energy credit and the increase in fuel allowance, noting patients receiving chemotherapy feel the cold more intensely than usual. A recent study found 46% of cancer patients face higher heating bills after diagnosis.