Recruitment alone won't solve Defence Forces staffing crisis, warn officers  

Officers in the Defence Forces have said it will be “extremely difficult” to implement recommendations in the Commission on the Defence Forces (CDF) report to significantly increase numbers in the armed forces through recruitment alone.

The Representative Association for Commissioned Officers (Raco) said that the “retention” crisis also has to be addressed — and that this will involve addressing longstanding concerns over pay and conditions.

Raco general secretary Commandant Conor King said the CDF report is silent on initiatives to address the exodus of personnel from the Defence Forces.

He said that despite the large-scale recruitment campaigns over recent years, this has been surpassed by departures.

The CDF report urged that of the three options — or Level of Ambition (LOA) 1, 2, and 3 — it set out, that the Government should adopt, in the short term, LOA 2 — with a move to LOA 3 subject to a detailed political debate.

The report states that, under LOA 2, some 2,000 personnel should be recruited to bring the permanent Defence Forces numbers to 11,500.

The 2,000 includes 700 in the naval service, 500 in training, 500 in the new Joint Force Command/Cyber Command and Special Forces Command, and 200 in the army.

It put the estimated cost of the additional personnel at almost €103m.

Elsewhere, the report says that the current strength is at 8,649 — which would suggest that nearly 2,850 personnel net would need to be recruited.

Although it is not clear, the commission’s figures do not appear to take departures into account. Elsewhere, the report highlights the scale of this problem.

It says that while 3,196 people were recruited in the five years between 2016 and 2020, or 639 on average per year, some 3,679 people departed, equivalent to 736 on average per year.

This would suggest an average net loss per year of almost 100.

Cmdt King said the current strength of fully-trained personnel now stood at just 8,200, meaning 3,000 people net would have to be brought into the armed forces.

“Consider that the 10-year average for exits as per the report is 710, and the average inductions over the past six years — when we’ve been trying really hard to up the numbers — is 630,” he said.

How are we supposed to increase our numbers by 3,000 without massive retention initiatives that are absent from the report?

He said that over a 10-year period, in order to increase strength by 3,000, the Defence Forces would need a “net increase of 300 per year”.

Cmdt King said: “To do this, if we’re currently losing, say, net 80 per year, you need to induct 1,010 per annum. This is extremely difficult, without significant investment in instructors and infrastructure.”

He said existing instructors were burned out, working hours completely in breach of the Working Time Directive, and were not receiving instructors’ allowance he said they were owed.

He added: “Make no mistake, we are recruiting as many as we can right now, and have been for the last five years. We are trying.

"The interest is not there due to the inadequate conditions of service, and the capacity is not there to train them while conducting operations.

“That is why we have been consistent in saying that we can’t recruit our way out of this retention crisis. Retention costs money.”