1,955 complaints made against gardaí last year

There were nearly 2,200 official complaints against gardaí in 2021.

According to Freedom of Information files, it is an increase of 12% on 2020 when the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) received 1,955 complaints.

Last year, there were 2,189 complaints involving to 3,719 allegations.

Just over 1,300 (35%) were in Dublin with 346 in Cork, 212 in Louth, and 122 in Galway.

Former Garda sergeant Sheelagh Brady said the breakdown of the figures show that complaints were up in some divisions and down in others.

"We need to look more deeply at Garda divisions of why some - I think it was 13 Garda divisions - have seen a decrease and then why there's an increase in some other areas," Ms Brady said.

She said the nature of the complaints is likely to vary and it would be interesting to get more of an insight into them.

"Are they actually less serious complaints and therefore it appears there are less serious repercussions on the members involved?

"Or are they very serious complaints but the punishment being given to the garda after the complaint, are they below what the complainant may expect?"

Of all the allegations nationally, seven related to sex offences and six were about the misuse of drugs.

There were 50 in relation to criminal damage.

However, only 17 breaches of discipline were identified in last year's complaints.

Of all of last year's complaints, 341 were in relation to Covid matters, up from 295 the previous year.