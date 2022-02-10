Appeal issued after potentially lethal animal drugs stolen in Galway

Gardaí in Galway are appealing for information that could help them find a number of stolen drugs that could be dangerous if consumed.
The burglary happened in Loughrea in the early hours of Wednesday, February 9.
The drugs stolen are intended for use on animals only and are potentially lethal if consumed by humans.
These include:
- Euthatal 11x 100ml – barbiturate euthanasia (lethal)
- Chanazine 2% 12 x 25mls – sedative
- Medesedan 4 x 10mls – sedative
- Torbugesic 1 x 10mls – sedative
- Ketamine 3 x 50mls
- Ketufen 100ms x 5 – Anti inflammatory
- Flunixin 1 – Anti inflammatory
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may come in contact with what they suspect to be these substances not to consume them and to hand them into any station.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these drugs contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091 841222, 999/112 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.