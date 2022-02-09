Covid vaccination rate for adolescents in Ireland above EU average

Ireland’s Covid vaccination take-up for adolescents is significantly higher than that seen across Europe, according to new research.

Less than half of children across Europe, aged between 10 and 17, have fully taken both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to the report published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The research shows that uptake across the EU area has been highest among teens aged between 15 and 17, at 70.4%, and considerably lower for those aged between 10 and 14, at 34.8%.

“More than half of adolescents aged 10 to 17 in the EU/EEA have not yet completed a primary course,” stated the technical report.

Irish vaccination figures for 12- to 17-year-olds are a great deal higher, according to the HSE, with 76% of that demographic, roughly 305,000 people, fully vaccinated, and 79% have received at least one dose, suggesting that figures for vaccinated adolescents are significantly higher than the European average.

The ECDC report states that priority across the EU area should “still be given to completion of the primary series in the eligible population” before thought can be given to delivering booster shots to adolescents.

At present, Ireland is one of only two countries, the other being Iceland, which recommends boosters for any age group under 18, with those aged 16 and over currently eligible for the follow-on shot.

“Of the 16- to 17-year-olds who completed their primary vaccination course, 48% have received a booster to date,” the HSE said.

The report states that, at present, the impact of a booster shot on adolescents is quite minor, equating to a small reduction of between 1% and 3% in the reproduction number of the virus across the population as a whole.

Separately, the HSE said that the proportion of Irish children aged between five and 11 who are partially vaccinated is now 22%, with 9% having received both shots.