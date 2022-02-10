One winner of €4.6m Lotto jackpot

One winner of €4.6m Lotto jackpot
Thu, 10 Feb, 2022 - 07:34

There was one winner of last night's lotto jackpot worth €4.6 million.

The numbers drawn were 3, 23, 27, 32, 35 and 37. The bonus number was 7.

It comes after the largest jackpot in the history of the National Lottery was scooped in Co Mayo last month.

The €19 million jackpot went to a 'must win' draw after the prize rolled over for more than six months.

Yesterday, a family syndicate officially claimed the €19m prize from Lotto HQ. 

There were no winners of last night's Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2 jackpots.

