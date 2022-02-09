Man, 30s, killed in Wexford motorcycle crash

The crash happened at around 1.45pm today on the R730 which has recently reopened following a technical examination

Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 17:52
Greg Murphy

Gardaí in Wexford are at the scene of a motorcycle crash at Kerlogue, Co Wexford which claimed the life of a man in his 30s.

The crash happened at around 1.45pm today on the R730 which has recently reopened following a technical examination.

The motorcyclist was the only person involved in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward, particularly any road users who may have dash camera footage from the Kerlogue area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

