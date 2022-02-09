'No plans' for  new secondary school in Kinsale

The Department of Education has "no plans" to open a second post-primary school in Kinsale despite its rapidly expanding population.

The need for another second-level school in the Co Cork town was raised in the Seanad by Fine Gael senator Tim Lombard.

Kinsale Community College, which currently has more than 1,320 students, takes primary school students from 12 different feeder schools, Mr Lombard told the Seanad.

The population of Kinsale is expected to reach more than 7,300 by 2028, up from 5,280 recorded during the last census. “It's really significant growth."

Rural villages around the town are also rapidly developing, and many have primary schools that are feeder schools for Kinsale Community School, he added. This includes Ballinadee, Ballinspittle, Belgooley, Kilbritten, and Ballyheada.

There are also another four primary schools in Kinsale town itself. It’s amazing that you have 12 primary schools feeding into this post-primary destination of Kinsale, and at the moment we only have one post-primary school.”

“The need for choice is very much there and the need for planning ahead to take into consideration the proposed growth in the County Development Plan and also the growth in the villages around Kinsale.”

“It's very unusual to have a population increase at this level and not have a strategic plan put in place for educational needs,” he added.

In response, Minister of State for Public Procurement Ossian Smyth said the Department of Education uses data from a range of different sources, including child benefit and school enrolment data, to identify where new schools are needed.

“Current demographic data indicates that the peak enrolment year in the Kinsale school planning area is projected in 2024 with 1,393 pupils. Subsequently, enrolments are projected to decrease to 1,225 by 2028,” he added.

New accommodation has also been approved for Kinsale Community College that, when finished, will allow it to increase enrolment to 1,350 students.

"This will then meet the projected post-primary school demand in the Kinsale area for the foreseeable future. The department, therefore, has no plans to provide a further post-primary school in Kinsale,” Mr Smyth said, adding that the need for school places will be kept under ongoing review, and that the department will continue to liaise with Cork County Council.