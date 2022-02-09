Status yellow snow and ice warning issued from this evening

Tomorrow will see a raw start to the day across the country with some frost and ice. Picture: Paul Mealey

Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 13:37
Michelle McGlynn

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow snow and ice warning for the northwest region.

Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo can expect wintry showers and icy conditions from 5pm this evening.

Conditions are expected to improve tomorrow with the warning set to be lifted at 11am.

The UK Met Office has also issues a yellow warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

Tomorrow will see a raw start to the day across the country with some frost and ice.

Sleet and snow showers are expected to stay towards the northwest while further south will experience scattered showers throughout the day. Some may turn heavy or thundery with possible hail.

The showers will die out on Thursday night when a sharp frost is to set in and icy stretches will form.

That frost and ice will be slow to clear on Friday as bright spells will turn to cloudier conditions with outbreaks of rain spreading from the west throughout the afternoon and evening.

Winds will pick up as well with near gale force conditions expected on the Atlantic coasts.

Following on from wet and windy night, Saturday will see things remain much the same as breezes continue and frequent showers are forecast to continue into the night.

Sunday will see further showers with some bright or sunny spells.

