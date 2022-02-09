Limerick hospital tops trolley numbers again as Dublin hospital asks people to avoid ED

The number of patients being treated on trolleys at hospitals across the country has decreased slightly.

This morning, 584 admitted patients are waiting for beds, down from a record high of 603 yesterday.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), University Hospital Limerick remains the worst affected, with 75 patients on trolleys.

Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Galway both have 46 patients waiting on trolleys.

The Mater Hospital in Dublin is appealing to people where possible, to avoid its emergency department.

It currently has 31 patients on trolleys in the Emergency department.

The hospital said it is under significant pressure due to a combination of a high volume of patients and an increased number of Covid positive patients as well staff who cannot come to work due to contracting Covid or being a close contact.

Management at the facility is warning that people who turn up at the emergency department with non-emergency conditions can expect long waits.

But anyone in need of emergency care will be treated.

As of this morning, there are 627 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals around the country. In the past 24 hours, there have been 70 discharges and 90 new confirmed cases.

Of those Covid patients, 68 are in intensive care with six discharges and three admissions in the last 24 hours.