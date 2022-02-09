Three seriously injured in collision between car and truck

Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 08:38
Michelle McGlynn

Three people are currently being treated in hospital following a serious road traffic collision in the early hours of this morning.

A car and a HGV truck collided on the N5 stretch of road between Charlestown and Swinford in Co Mayo at around 12.25am.

Two passengers of the car were seriously injured in the incident.

A man in his 70s was taken to Mayo University Hospital where his condition is described as critical.

A woman, aged in her 50s, was transferred to Beaumont Hospital and is in a serious condition.

The driver of the car is also receiving treatment at Mayo University Hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The N5 road is currently closed between Swinford and Charlestown and traffic diversions are in place.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are expected to attend the scene this morning.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any person who was travelling on the N5 between Charlestown and Swinford last night between midnight and 1am and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

