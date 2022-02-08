Covid-19 brings 'substantial' risk of heart disease, even for those with mild symptoms

People who had Covid-19 are at “substantial” risk of developing heart diseases even if they were not in hospital with the virus, a large-scale American study has found.

This comes as the World Health Organisation warns deaths from Covid-19 increased last week for the fifth week in a row, saying this is “beyond tragic”.

The heart diseases study, published in the journal NATURE, found a risk of developing cardiac diseases regardless of whether the Covid infection was mild or severe although the risk increased if the person was in ICU.

“We show that, beyond the first 30 days after infection, individuals with Covid-19 are at increased risk of incident cardiovascular disease spanning several categories,” the study states.

“Our results provide evidence that the risk and one-year burden of cardiovascular disease in survivors of acute Covid-19 are substantial.”

The study ‘Long-term cardiovascular outcomes of Covid-19’ used data from 153,760 people with Covid-19 through the US Department of Veteran Affairs and two control groups coming to over 10 million people.

“Care pathways of people who survived the acute episode of Covid-19 should include attention to cardiovascular health and disease,” the study concluded.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation’s Dr Maria Van Kerkhove said some restrictions, not necessarily lockdowns, will be needed for some time.

“The sheer number of cases are astounding with Omicron,” she said. “Some countries have not yet reached their peak. The more concerning thing for me is the number of deaths that are increasing for the fifth week in a row.”

“Your risk of developing serious disease or needing hospitalisation from #Omicron is less compared to Delta. But that doesn’t mean that it’s a mild disease," explains @mvankerkhove of @who.



"It is still absolutely critical to get vaccinated, because it will save your life.” pic.twitter.com/YNC2x1BNIo — UN Geneva (@UNGeneva) February 7, 2022

During a public webinar, she described this as “beyond tragic” because vaccines and medication are now available. The WHO is tracking four sub-lineages of Omicron, she said, with at least one more contagious than Omicron.

Also yesterday the European Medicines Agency said it has started an “accelerated assessment of data” around Covid-vaccine boosters from Pfizer for children aged 12 to 15.

Following a report in the Irish Examiner that seven children under 12 were mistakenly given adult doses of the Covid-vaccine, a HSE spokeswoman said: “While no serious adverse effects have been reported in any child who was administered a 12+ year old dose, it is important to follow NIAC guidelines.”

She said any such incidents must be reported to the Health Products Regulatory Authority and HSE’s National Incident Management System.