Nearly a third of tourist businesses risk closure 'if staffing issues not solved'

Three out of 10 businesses in the hospitality and tourism sector say they risk closure if the challenges around the recruitment and retention of staff are not resolved.

A further 80% say the issues with staffing are affecting the customer experience, while a similar number say they have been forced to reduce capacity or trading hours because of recruitment problems.

A survey of 1,000 businesses and 3,500 workers conducted by Fáilte Ireland has highlighted what it referred to as “acute staffing and skills shortages”, which are among the greatest barriers to recovery for companies in this sector.

Fáilte Ireland chief executive Paul Kelly said the pandemic has had a “profound impact on the industry’s skill base, with a mass exodus of workers into other industries that reopened earlier”.

As the tourism and hospitality industry attempts to pick up the pieces after facing large periods of closure over the past two years, it is estimated that there are more than 40,000 vacancies across these sectors.

Fáilte Ireland said these unfilled roles are across every level, from front of house to middle management — where 25% of the vacancies lie.

Businesses have expressed concerns about a “brain drain” in the industry, as many experienced and skilled workers left for other industries while restrictions remained in place.

The Fáilte Ireland survey suggested that four in 10 workers on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment did not return to their pre-pandemic employer. A further one in three workers are new to the industry, which it says is “compounding the skills gap that existed pre-pandemic”.

'Considerable difficulty' in recruiting chefs

It is proving hardest to recruit chefs, with 88% of survey respondents reporting “considerable difficulty” in recruiting them. A further 70% say they’ve considerably difficulty recruiting bar service staff.

It’s also proving difficult to retain staff, as just 18% said they had little or no difficulty in retaining chefs, waiters/waitresses and bar service staff.

In highlighting the challenges facing the tourism and hospitality sectors, Fáilte Ireland said supports would be offered to businesses as it hopes for a strong rebound in visitor numbers to Ireland this year as we move into a new stage of the pandemic.

These supports include a new “excellent employer programme”, which offers businesses access to HR and people management training, a digital audit of more than 800 hotels, the redevelopment and implementation of regional tourism strategies, and the administering of €50m on the tourism business continuity programme of funding for businesses in the sector.

Jenny De Saulles, Fáilte Ireland’s director of sector development, said: “As the economy fully reopens, competition for skilled workers is at an all-time high so our industry needs to drive immediate changes to retain existing and to attract new staff.”

The tourism board is also set to double its investment in domestic marketing to €10m, when compared with 2019, to encourage people to take additional short breaks in Ireland.

It said it expected a “strong recovery” in inbound tourism, with forecasts indicating that Ireland will regain 83% of 2019’s air passenger capacity by the end of this year.