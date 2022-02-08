Star studded spectacle set to surround the crescent moon

Astronomy Ireland is calling on the public to make sure to take in a crescent moon surrounded by stars on Wednesday.

The Plieades cluster will be visible above the moon and to the right.

Astronomy Ireland Chairman David Moore says it will be relatively easy to spot as long as the sky is clear of clouds.

"It has no atmosphere so there's no weather, no clouds to cover the landscape. As long as we can see the moon, it presents itself in all its glory with mountains, craters, valleys, huge dark areas that are basically lava fields that were frozen long ago," said Mr Moore.

The cluster is best viewed through binoculars or a telescope but everyone should be able to catch a glimpse no matter where they are. Some people in darker parts of the country might see up to 40 dots of light.

"For people in the city, it won't make much difference because the moon is so bright people in the countryside will effectively have light pollution caused by the moon anyway.

"So it's a nice leveler for everybody in the 32 counties to actually see it on an equal footing."

Mr Moore is encouraging everyone to go out and take a look especially if they have a pair of binoculars handy.

Astronomy Ireland will host a free Moon Watch event in Blanchardstown on Wednesday night for any stargazers who would like to join them.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to look through some of the largest telescopes in Ireland.

Mr Moore says the moon is a spectacular sight when viewed through a telescope and one that never gets old.

"You don't just see the craters of the moon, you can see the mountains inside the craters of the moon.

"I have been looking this for decades and it never gets old. Every time the moon is visible through a telescope it is almost a completely different sight because the shadows change direction."

As well as the event in Dublin, Astronomy Ireland are hoping to have a streaming service where people can watch the starry event live online.