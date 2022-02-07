Met Éireann: Colder temperatures will bring frost and ice this week

Met Éireann says we can expect a drop in temperatures with frost and ice expected to develop as the week goes on.

While the week will start out wet, the forecaster says the mercury will begin to fall, dropping into the negative at times, towards the middle of the week.

As this evening moves into the morning, heavy persistent rain will arrive in the northwest and push southwards with many parts of south Leinster and east Munster remaining dry.

Temperatures will range between 7C and 9C, colder in parts of Ulster and north Connacht, but winds will ease in the early hours.

Tuesday will see a cloudy start to the day with some light rain and drizzle in Munster and Leinster, but conditions will remain drier in the north with spots of sunshine at times.

Winds blowing southwest will be moderate with coldest temperatures of between 6C and 9C expected in Connacht and Ulster and 9C and 13C in the rest of the country.

Rain will clear in the evening, however, temperatures are expected to drop to 2C to 7C with light winds. These will be stronger in coastal areas.

The mild damp conditions early this week will give way to colder, showery conditions from midweek with some wintry showers and frost nights expected. 📉❄️🌦️🌨️



Milder, wetter and wind conditions look to make a return for the weekend though.📈🌧️🌬️ pic.twitter.com/efIas0Z9X7 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 7, 2022

Wednesday will see some bright conditions in the north of the country with some sunny spells, however, conditions will be cloudier in the south.

Falls of sleet and snow may occur on higher ground in Ulster as daytime temperatures across the country drop to between 5C to 7C with gusty westerly winds.

Temperatures will plummet further overnight with a fall to between -1C to 3C and frost developing in parts.

Thursday will remain cold, and despite starting out dry and bright in parts, showers will become widespread with falls of sleet and snow possible. Temperatures will remain between 5C to 8C for most of the day.

On Thursday night, temperatures will plunge to as low as -3C in parts with highs of just 1C. Widespread frost and ice can be expected.

Friday looks to be a sunny day for the most part with temperatures of 5C to 8C giving way to much milder conditions the following morning.

Met Éireann says the weekend looks like it will start out dry and become much milder "with a wet and windy day on Saturday followed by cooler showery conditions for Sunday".