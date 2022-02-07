Gardaí in search for missing teenager girl in Meath

Gardaí in Co Meath are asking for public help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenage girl who went missing over the weekend.
Hannah O'Brien, 14, has been missing from her home in the Julianstown area since Sunday, February 6.
Hannah is described as 5' 3" tall with a slim build, long blonde hair and blue eyes.
When last seen she was wearing blue jeans, a white hoodie, a black bomber jacket and black runners.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Ashbourne on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.