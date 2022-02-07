Kenneth Branagh and Caitríona Balfe among stars tipped for Oscar nods

Actress Caitríona Balfe is among those tipped for Oscar nominations this week. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 10:29
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Kenneth Branagh and Caitríona Balfe are among the stars tipped for Oscar nominations this week.

The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will unveil the nominees for the awards on Tuesday.

Among Irish hopefuls, Kenneth Branagh will be hoping to pick up nominations for his autobiographical film Belfast, about his childhood during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Sir Kenneth Branagh (Brian Lawless/PA)

The film is likely to be recognised in the best picture category, while Kenneth Branagh could be in the running for his directing and screenplay.

Irish stars Jamie Dornan, Caitríona Balfe and Ciarán Hinds could also receive recognition for the movie.

Monaghan native Caitríona Balfe also recently received a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actress in Branagh's Belfast which tells the life of a working-class family in the late 1960s.

If Kenneth Branagh does land a directing nomination he will face competition from Campion, who is widely thought to be the frontrunner for the gong.

Meanwhile, Benedict Cumberbatch is widely tipped to land a nomination for his role as a cruel rancher in Jane Campion’s western The Power Of The Dog, but will face competition for the gong from presumptive frontrunner Will Smith for his turn as the father of Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard.

Andrew Garfield is also a possible contender for recognition for Tick, Tick…Boom! as is Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Olivia Colman, who won the best actress Oscar in 2019 for her role in The Favourite, is expected to land her second nomination in that category for her role in The Lost Daughter.

She picked up a supporting nod last year for her turn in The Father.

Other stars likely to land nominations in the best actress category are Lady Gaga for House Of Gucci, Nicole Kidman for Being The Ricardos and Kirsten Stewart for Spencer.

Stewart was widely tipped as a frontrunner for the prize from last year, after she won acclaim for her performance as Diana, Princess of Wales in the film, however, her odds have slipped since she missed out on nominations from Bafta and the Screen Actor’s Guild.

The nominations will be announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan on Tuesday.

The 94th Oscars will take place on March 27.

Oscars
