Man, 60s, killed in Kildare collision

Sun, 06 Feb, 2022 - 09:03
Rebecca Laffan

A man in his 60s has died in a road traffic collision which occurred overnight in Kildare.

Two vans were involved in the fatal collision which happened before 2am on the N4, Moyvalley.

"A man in his 60s, the driver of one of the vans, was pronounced dead at the scene," confirmed a garda spokesperson.

"His body has been removed to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital."

Meanwhile, a man in his 30s, a passenger in the second van, was brought to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown to be treated for his injuries, which are understood to be non-life threatening.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

