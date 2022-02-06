Island of human waste in River Lee stretching 200 yards hinders growth of Cork Gaeltacht 

A 200-yard long island of human waste has been formed in the River Lee close to its source and above a unique nature reserve because of outdated near century-old sewage facilities.

That’s the claim of community representatives, including a former MEP, who have ramped up pressure on Irish Water to fast-track the delivery of sewage treatment upgrades in Ballingeary, just a few miles west of Macroom, Co Cork.

Irish Water says a new wastewater treatment plant for the Gaeltacht area is not included in its latest capital investment plan, prompting fears that it may not be considered for funding before 2025.

Liadh Ní Riada, the former MEP for Ireland South, and the party’s local area representative, Risteárd Tóibín, met local residents to discuss the issue last week.

“The people in the Ballingeary area are being treated as second-class citizens and can’t live with these water issues for another three years,” Ms Ní Riada said.

A sewage holding tank was built in the village in the 1930s to store the sewage of fewer than 10 houses. It’s supposed to be cleaned out a number of times a year.

But today, the tank is struggling to cope with the material from more than 60 houses, 20 businesses, two schools, a summer school and a public toilet.

Mr Toibín described the holding tank as an eyesore and a health hazard, and said over the years, as the Lee flooded, water flowed into the tank and carried waste into the nearby river and over a local GAA pitch.

“There is now an island in the River Lee made entirely of human waste that’s over 200-yards long,” he said.

He also said housing plans for the area can’t progress because of the lack of adequate sewage treatment infrastructure and the village is now suffering economically.

Fianna Fáil TD for the area, Aindreas Moynihan, raised the issue last month at the Oireachtas joint committee on the Irish language, the Gaeltacht and the islands.

He told Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien that the county council is unwilling to grant planning permission for houses because of the lack of sewerage infrastructure.

“The village has such potential. It has a really active community that wants to get this project going, but Irish Water is failing them.”