Cork pensioner facing 'substantial' fine for burning waste dumped on her land

A pensioner who burned up to five tonnes of waste she said had been illegally dumped on her land is now facing a “substantial” fine after being prosecuted by Cork County Council.

Marion O’Brien, with an address at Cripple Hill, Bandon in Co Cork claimed the waste, which included paper, cardboard and glass, had been dumped near her property by others and once she was contacted by Cork County Council, she had “panicked” and burned it.

Ms O’Brien pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to two summonses brought against her by Cork County Council under the Waste Management Act 1996.

Judge James McNulty heard the local authority outline how an environmental inspector had visited the site of the dumped rubbish, at Glanavaud in Kilbrittain, on April 13 last year on foot of a complaint.

The court was told the volume of the municipal waste was estimated at five tonnes.

The council had asked Ms O’Brien not to disturb the waste, with a view to it being removed and disposed of in an environmentally-friendly manner.

However, when the council contacted her again on April 22 last, it transpired Ms O’Brien had disposed of the waste two days previously, on April 20.

The court was told that was an offence in failing to comply with a direction of the council regarding the waste, and the second summonses related to the disturbing of the waste in a way that could cause environmental damage.

“She did not disclose what she had done with the waste,” the council's solicitor Margaret O’Sullivan told the court, adding that at the time Ms O’Brien had not been cooperative.

The court heard that Ms O’Brien later disclosed she had burned the rubbish.

Her solicitor, Tony Greenway, said his client quibbled with the estimated volume of the waste of five tonnes, saying he doubted it was that much.

As for what happened, Mr Greenway said Ms O’Brien, who is 69, owned a small amount of land and had a house that was in a poor condition.

As a result, she got a portable building at the same site, but due to a Covid-related delay in getting electricity connected to the portable building, she was facilitated with accommodation on a temporary basis by a farmer, who she assisted in feeding his animals.

She said it was at this time that the rubbish was dumped at her property by people unknown, Mr Greenway said, sparking a fear of rodents being attracted to it.

"She did not give anyone permission to dump waste," Mr Greenway said, adding that Ms O'Brien had then "panicked" when contacted by the Council.

"She was wrong, Judge, she shouldn't have done it," Mr Greenway said of the burning. "She added to her charges by doing it.

"It was not done in a malicious way."

Ms O'Brien had no previous convictions.

The judge questioned Ms O'Brien's ability to pay a substantial fine and ordered disclosure of her assets, including a valuation of the land.

The Council said it would also be seeking to recover modest costs and the matter was adjourned until April 7 next.