Brooke Scullion to represent Ireland at Eurovision 2022 

Derry singer Brooke Scullion will represent Ireland at the 2022 Eurovision.

Scullion came out on top in a national final to select a winner on last night’s Late Late Show.

She will perform the song That’s Rich in Ireland’s bid to qualify for the 66th Eurovision grand final.

This year’s song contest will take place in Turin in May and Ireland will be in the second semi-final of the competition.

“My nerves are shot, I'm buzzing, I can't wait to perform again,” said Scullion after securing her victory.

Scullion was one of six performers to take part in The Late Late Show Eurovision special.

Speaking before the show about her song, Scullion said: “I incorporated a lot of eighties elements in my song and mix it up with modern contemporary elements.

“I love the song, It’s getting a good response from international countries. And I feel like it's going to bring us into a new era, especially for Ireland.”

The singer, who shot to fame on The Voice UK, co-wrote the song with Izzy Warner and Karl Zine.

The winner was selected through a combination of votes, which included a public vote and a selection from an international jury and a studio jury.

Scullion received a top mark of 12 points from the international jury and in the public vote, but she only got four points from the studio jury.

The Eurovision grand final will take place on May 14 and Ireland will perform in the second semi-final on May 12.

It will take place in Turin after rock band Måneskin won the 2021 contest.

Ireland is the most successful country in Eurovision history with seven wins. The most recent victory was in 1996 with Eimear Quinn singing The Voice.