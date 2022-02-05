Two men arrested and €374k seized in organised crime probe in Dublin

Two men arrested and €374k seized in organised crime probe in Dublin

Gardaí attached to GNDOCB have seized €374,000 following an operation in Swords yesterday. 

Sat, 05 Feb, 2022 - 10:16
Rebecca Laffan

Two men have been arrested following a cash seizure of over €374,000 in the capital on Friday.

"In the course of an ongoing intelligence-led investigations targeting serious and organised crime in the Dublin Region, officers attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), supported by the Special Crime Task Force, intercepted two vehicles in the Holywell area of Swords, Dublin," said a garda spokesperson.

A "substantial amount of cash" was recovered and two men, aged 38 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of facilitating/enhancing the ability of an organised crime group to commit a serious offence, contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

"Both suspects were conveyed to Coolock Garda station, where they remain detained, pursuant to the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007," a garda statement said.

Follow up searches were conducted in the Swords and Clondalkin areas, and investigations are ongoing.

Read More

Jail for young Cork addict who wrecked €7k motorbike amid 'absolutely horrific' crime spree

More in this section

Man, 20s, killed and three others hospitalised following collision Man, 20s, killed and three others hospitalised following collision
Keith Earls dives to score a try that was later disallowed 20/3/2021 No on-pitch Guinness branding at Ireland's Six Nations clash due to new alcohol laws
Spring weather Apr 10th 2019 Protesters condemn decision to ‘discontinue’ Glasnevin memorial wall
<p>There was one winner of the €130m jackpot in the main EuroMillions draw with the winning ticket sold in the UK.</p>

Irish punter scoops €500,000 in EuroMillions Plus draw

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices