Two men arrested and €374k seized in organised crime probe in Dublin

Two men have been arrested following a cash seizure of over €374,000 in the capital on Friday.
"In the course of an ongoing intelligence-led investigations targeting serious and organised crime in the Dublin Region, officers attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), supported by the Special Crime Task Force, intercepted two vehicles in the Holywell area of Swords, Dublin," said a garda spokesperson.
A "substantial amount of cash" was recovered and two men, aged 38 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of facilitating/enhancing the ability of an organised crime group to commit a serious offence, contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.
"Both suspects were conveyed to Coolock Garda station, where they remain detained, pursuant to the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007," a garda statement said.
Follow up searches were conducted in the Swords and Clondalkin areas, and investigations are ongoing.