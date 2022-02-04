Irish punter scoops €500,000 in EuroMillions Plus draw

There was one winner of the €130m jackpot in the main EuroMillions draw with the winning ticket sold in the UK.

Fri, 04 Feb, 2022 - 21:33

A lucky Irish punter has scooped half a million euro after matching five numbers in tonight’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

The €500,000 winning ticket was sold in Sligo. The winning numbers were: 16, 27, 30, 31 and 46.

There was one winner of the €130m jackpot in the main EuroMillions draw.

The winning ticket was sold in the UK and the numbers drawn were 3, 25, 38, 43, 49 and the Lucky Stars were 3 and 7.

It comes as Ireland saw a record National Lottery jackpot won last month.

A lucky punter in Castlebar Co Mayo scooped a €19m prize and in doing so created history by becoming the largest Lotto jackpot winner in the history of the game.

