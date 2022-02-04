Man, 20s, killed and three others hospitalised following collision

File picture: Dan Linehan

Fri, 04 Feb, 2022 - 20:23
A man has been killed in a car crash in Westmeath.

Two others, travelling in the same car, were also injured in the incident which occurred on the N4 at Ballinafid at around 9.20am.

A passenger, who was a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was travelling in a car which was in a collision with an SUV.

The man's body has been taken to the mortuary at Mullingar Hospital, where a post mortem was due to take place.

The second passenger of the car was airlifted from the scene to Beaumont Hospital where he is in a serious condition tonight.

The driver of the car was also injured and taken to Mullingar Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver and sole occupant of the SUV, a male in his 60s, was taken to Tullamore Hospital with serious injuries.

Forensic collision investigators attended the scene and conducted an examination.

The road where the collision occurred is now open.

A garda statement said: "Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111."

