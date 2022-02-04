No on-pitch Guinness branding at Ireland's Six Nations clash due to new alcohol laws

The Guinness Six Nations may be kicking off tomorrow but it’ll do so without any branding for Guinness on the pitch itself as Ireland take on Wales.

Saturday’s game in the Aviva Stadium will be one of the first major international sporting events to take place since landmark new alcohol laws governing advertising came into effect.

Prior to this year, branding for Guinness would have been prominent on the pitch during Six Nations games as its main sponsor.

This is understood to no longer be the case, as no branding will be visible on the pitch itself during the game. The law, however, does not prohibit advertising on hoardings around the pitch.

Under the provisions of the Public Health (Alcohol Bill), Section 15 bars the advertising of alcohol in or on a sports area.

In guidance issued to industry ahead of the measure taking effect, the Government said: “Alcohol advertising on a sports area e.g. a football pitch is prohibited under Section 15 (1). However the prohibition does not include the hoardings around the perimeter of the pitch.”

The Guinness Six Nations Trophy

In a statement, Alcohol Action Ireland said that it hoped that the spirit of these laws was obeyed during the Six Nations Championship.

It said: “The title sponsor of the Six Nations championship, getting underway this weekend, is a leading alcohol brand and we hope that the multinational alcohol producer who owns that brand will step up to fully comply with the measures enacted in Ireland’s public health alcohol legislation, and cooperate with national policy that seeks to reduce children’s exposure to alcohol marketing.”

A spokesperson for Diageo said all activity in respect of the Six Nations sponsorship complies with the legislation.

The Ireland-Wales game kicks off at 2pm, with the hosts heavily favoured to take victory in the first game of this year’s championship.