12,336 new Covid cases as hospitalisations continue to fall  

Health officials have confirmed that there have been 12,336 cases of Covid-19 confirmed today.

The Department of Health has been notified of 6,697 PCR-confirmed cases, while 5,639 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

It comes as the number with the virus in hospital has continued to fall.

A statement revealed that as of 8am, 597 Covid-19 patients are in hospital – down from 609 on Thursday. It is the first time since 2022 that number has fallen below 600.

There are 66 patients in intensive care with the virus, a jump of three on yesterday's figure.

Elsewhere, in the North, one further person who had previously tested positive for Covid has died, the region's Department of Health said.

Another 3,833 confirmed cases of the virus have also been notified in the last 24-hour reporting period.

On Friday morning, there were 359 Covid-19 inpatients in hospital, with 12 in intensive care.