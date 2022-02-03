Missing Sligo man may be in Dublin/Wicklow area

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in locating a missing Sligo man.

Micheal Glynn, 27, has been missing from Sligo Town since Sunday, January 30.

He is described as being 5'8", of slim build with short black hair and a beard.

When last seen, Micheal was wearing a black and grey jumper, black tracksuit bottoms and black Adidas runners.

It is thought that Micheal may be in the South Dublin/Bray area.

Anyone with information on Micheal’s whereabouts are asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.