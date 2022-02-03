Coronavirus: 12,875 new cases, 610 patients in hospital and 63 in ICU

Thu, 03 Feb, 2022 - 16:23
Greg Murphy and Niamh Griffin

The Department of Health has to today reported an additional 6,061 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

Adding to this, there were 6,814 cases via the HSE's antigen test portal bringing the total number to 12,875 news cases.

As of 8am this morning, there are 610 people in hospital with a confirmed case of the coronavirus, of whom 63 are in intensive care.

On Wednesday, there were 92 Covid-19 related deaths recorded for the past week, bringing the total number of deaths reported since the beginning of the pandemic to 6,228.

Nursing homes

Nursing homes continue to be adversely affected by Covid-19, with a total of 225 homes around the country currently battling outbreaks, Minister of State Mary Butler has told the Dáil.

While the number of new Covid-19 outbreaks fell to 109 last week, almost half of these occurred in nursing homes and other centres for vulnerable people.

Ms Butler said outbreaks are currently being experienced in over 40% of nursing homes Nursing homes accounted for 30 new outbreaks, and other residential centres for 22, according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

