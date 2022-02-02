'Golfgate' trial resumes in Galway as more witnesses to give evidence

The trial against two politicians and two hoteliers over their alleged role in organising the controversial ‘Golfgate’ dinner during Covid restrictions in 2020 resumes this Thursday in Galway District Court.

Former minister for agriculture Dara Calleary is among a small number of witnesses expected to give evidence.

The accused include the alleged organisers of the event, Galway East independent TD Noel Grealish (55) from Carnmore in Galway, and former Fianna Fáil senator Donie Cassidy (76) from The Square, Castlepollard in Westmeath.

Deputy Grealish was captain of the Oireachtas Golf Society at the time of the event, while Mr Cassidy was president.

The two politicians are charged with having organised, or caused to be organised, an event that contravened a penal provision of a regulation made under Section 31A (1) of the Health Act 1947 as amended, to prevent, limit, minimise, or slow the spread of Covid-19.

Independent TD Noel Grealish leaves Galway District court during a lunch break.

John Sweeney (61), owner of the Station House Hotel in Clifden, and his son James (32), the general manager of the hotel, are facing the same charges.

The four men deny they organised the event at the Station House Hotel in Clifden during pandemic restrictions on August 19, 2020.

The offence is punishable by a fine of up to €2,500 and/or six months in prison.

The event, brought to public attention by the Irish Examiner on August 20, 2020, was attended by 81 guests, at a time when public health restrictions limited indoor gatherings to no more than 50 people.

The fallout from the event led to a number of high-profile resignations: EU trade commissioner, Phil Hogan; then minister for agriculture, Dara Calleary, and leas cathaoirleach of the Seanad, Jerry Buttimer, all resigned their positions after attending the event.

Former Fianna Fail Senator Donie Cassidy

Supreme Court judge Séamus Woulfe also attended the event, and took to the witness box on the second day of the hearing in January.

Judge Woulfe said Senator Paul Coughlan assured him everything would be fully Covid-compliant at the function.

He said his wife thought him “a bit mad”, for being willing to drive from Donegal to Clifden for the golf outing, but he felt the Society was a very important one.

Senior Counsel Colm Smyth, who represents Donie Cassidy, described his client as ‘a law-maker and not a law-breaker.’ Mr Smyth accused the media of “whipping up public sentiment and hysteria” before reflecting that: “A lot of good people had to resign as a result.” He insisted the 80 people who had been invited to the infamous dinner were accommodated in two rooms, and that the function had been organised as a mark of respect to the late Mark Killalae, a founding member of the organisation.

Station House Hotel, Clifden, Co. Galway.

A former barman also told the court he served drinks to up to 30 members of the Oireachtas Golf Society who retired to the resident’s bar of the Clifden Station House Hotel until 2.30am following a formal dinner held in the hotel earlier.

“They were all standing around, drinking, chatting and singing. They were having a good time,” Anthony Curran told Galway District Court.

Judge Fahy stated on January 7 that she had set aside both February 3 and 4 to finalise the hearing.