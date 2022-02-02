Donegal boy, 10, praised for calm and brave response to dad’s cliff fall

A 10-year-old boy has been awarded a certificate of bravery following his calm response to his dad falling from a cliff in November last year.

Owen Cunningham, from Kilcar, Donegal, raised the alarm when his father Seamus fell from a cliff on November 16 while working on fencing on the farm.

As he didn’t have a mobile phone, Owen ran home to raise the alarm before cycling back to his injured father and waited with him for help to arrive.

Seamus’s injuries were treated by National Ambulance Service staff including a paramedic and advanced paramedic from Killybegs Ambulance Station before being airlifted from the scene by the Coast Guard R118 helicopter.

On Wednesday, Owen’s calm and brave response was acknowledged by the National Ambulance Service with a certificate of bravery, which was presented to him at an event at Kilcar National School and attended by those who responded to the incident.

Cathal McGlynn, paramedic, Owen Cunningham, Seamus Cunningham and Declan Murrin, advance paramedic.

Robert Morton, director of the HSE’s National Ambulance Service, said local crews were “incredibly impressed by Owen’s calm approach throughout the incident”.

“All of us at the HSE’s National Ambulance Service are delighted to present Owen with his bravery certificate today,” Mr Morton added.

“And who knows, he may be a paramedic when he grows up?”

Owen’s father, Seamus, added: “I’m very proud of Owen… the outcome could have been much worse.

“He is a very brave boy. It took a lot of guts for him to do what he did. He stayed with me the whole time.”