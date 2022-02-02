Cork ratepayers receive €35m in supports during pandemic 

Thousands of ratepayers in Co Cork received financial assistance totalling more than €35m during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to figures released by the county council.

The Restart Grant totalling €10.7m was paid to 3,252 ratepayers, while the Restart Grant-Plus netted €17.6m for 3,608 of them.

The Level 3 Lockdown Top-Up benefitted 3,484 ratepayers to the tune of €5.1 million and the 'Wet Pub Top Up' was paid to 341 ratepayers, totalling €0.6m.

Furthermore, 436 businesses received a total of €1.218m from the Outdoor Seating and Accessories Grant Scheme for bars and restaurants.

The bail-out from the Government and the local authority itself was administered by staff in County Hall.

Much of the assistance to hard-pressed businesses was provided by staff from the council's Economic Development, Enterprise & Tourism Directorate.

The chairman of the council's Economic Development Committee, Fianna Fáil councillor Frank O'Flynn said the council's Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) had also provided €7.9m in grants to 474 projects, which resulted in 2,271 new jobs.

Support

“These financial supports paid to businesses in Cork county highlight the part played in supporting businesses by the council's Economic Development during the recent pandemic,” he said.

Mr O'Flynn congratulated all staff involved in helping businesses during the pandemic, while council chief executive Tim Lucey said there is no doubt in his mind the local authority and ratepayers had “developed a stronger relationship” as a result.

Mr Lucey said he had received a draft report from the Economic Development, Enterprise & Tourism Directorate outlining some potential further actions to help businesses as the economy reboots.

He said he's hoping to bring a new strategy to councillors in April.

Fine Gael councillor Gerard Murphy said the council's directorate has helped to create and sustain jobs, but maintained it now has to shift to creating more 'remote digital working hubs'.

He said the poor availability of decent broadband services is a major issue in many rural areas.

“There should be opportunities of funding from the government to establish such hubs. We should look at the situation from a students' point of view by looking at our libraries for remote learning as well.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said successful food incubation units opened by the council, such as one in Carrigaline, need to be replicated in other parts of the county.

He pointed out the 12 units there are occupied all the time.

“Businesses are looking for start-out premises and we'll have to meet that need,” he said.

Fianna Fáil councillor Patrick Gerard Murphy said an emphasis should also be put on funding businesses which produce added-value products, especially in Castletownbere where fish-landings are being scaled back due to Brexit.

“The amount of fish coming into Castletownbere will be cut because of Brexit and jobs will be lost. We need to add value to what's landed," he said.

Fianna Fáil councillor Bernard Moynihan said there are homes in his region in North-West Cork where broadband is so poor it can only sustain one person online at a time.

“This is a big problem in rural Ireland as is mobile phone coverage, especially in Western Duhallow and we need digital hubs,” he said.