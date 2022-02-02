'Radical reforms' needed on non-EU fishers scheme

A scheme for non-EU workers to work in the fishing industry has “completely failed” and “radical reforms are necessary to liberate” these workers, a trade union has said.

Handing in its submission for a Department of Justice review into the matter on Wednesday, the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF) said changes are required to safeguard the rights and conditions of migrant workers on Irish vessels.

Its fisheries campaign lead in Ireland, Michael O’Brien, said there were two key asks: eliminate the disadvantage for the atypical work permit scheme for fishers when compared to similar schemes in other professions; and give undocumented migrant fishers a path to regularising their situation and a pathway to gaining a stamp 4 visa.

“This would give a level playing field that these workers need,” he said.

Under the current scheme, non-EU migrants are given a visa where they must enter into a contract with a fishing vessel owner, which lasts for up to a year before it can be renewed. The fishing vessel owner has certain responsibilities to ensure these workers are given regular breaks, annual leave and the statutory minimum wage.

Verbal abuse and racist comments

A report published by Maynooth University researchers last year highlighted that some of these workers were subject to extremely long working hours with few breaks, low wages often below the minimum wage, and verbal abuse and racist comments.

On foot of the Maynooth report, ministers agreed to review the operation of the scheme.

According to figures from the Department of Justice in November, 328 individuals currently hold a contract to work on 105 of the 171 vessels which can operate the scheme. Most of these migrants come from the Philippines, Egypt, Ghana and Indonesia.

According to Mr O’Brien, up to 200 current and former fishers who were in the scheme at some point in its six years of operation have fallen out of it and are now in a precarious undocumented situation. He said several hundred more in the industry may have always been undocumented.

Mr O’Brien said workers on the scheme were “tied” to the owner of the vessel they work for, which makes it difficult for them to raise issues as they could have their employment terminated or not renewed at the end of the year.

If the Department of Justice were to grant the two ITF demands, “for the fisher, it would be a radical transformation of their situation”, he said.

Handing in the submission at the Department of Justice building in Dublin yesterday, Mr O’Brien and a number of Egyptian migrant workers called for changes to the scheme.

“It is very hard work,” said one of the men, who all wished to remain anonymous given their precarious status. “Working every day. I can’t count [the hours]. It is too much. I was paid €350 [a week] for the first couple of years. And then €365.”

He said he was no longer working because he had his employment terminated for requesting his bonus from his employer.

“My health is very bad from the work,” he added. “I can’t work because I’m not legal now. These changes we want would make a big difference. We all have family we want to see. I haven’t seen my wife or son for over two years now.”