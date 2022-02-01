Taoiseach under fire for remarks over Bobby Storey funeral

The Taoiseach has been accused of not caring about the family of deceased senior republican Bobby Storey amid angry scenes in the Dáil.

Micheál Martin was responding during a debate on the Dáil Order of Business to a request from Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty that Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney come before the Dáil to answer questions on the controversial celebration event which happened at his department in 2020.

A report into that event published on Monday said there was no evidence that Mr Coveney was present when department staff gathered to celebrate Ireland's election to the UN Security Council in June 2020. However, Mr Doherty told the Dáil that Mr Coveney was accountable to the house and should make himself available to answer questions.

Former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams and Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty at Bobby Storey's funeral. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Taoiseach responded that he believed the matter was now closed and he would not be telling Mr Coveney to come before the chamber. He said he was "taken aback" by Mr Doherty's intervention, given that senior members of Sinn Féin attended Mr Storey's funeral in the days following the Department of Foreign Affairs event.

"You are the deputy leader of a party which invited 2,000 supporters onto the streets of Belfast and held a political rally, essentially, in a cemetery at a time when ordinary men and women were limited to 30 people at a funeral."

Furious rebuke

That sparked a furious rebuke from the Sinn Féin benches, with Mr Doherty saying Mr Martin would "stand over everything that Fine Gael ministers do".

The Taoiseach said he was "telling the home truths" that he "did not like to do" and that "everyone with eyes in their heads can see what's happened".

Mr Doherty responded that the Taoiseach "actually takes plenty of joy" in raising the Storey funeral "because [he doesn't] care that there's a grieving family in the middle of this".

The Taoiseach finished by calling on Sinn Féin to admit it was wrong to send members to the funeral.

"The only party that can point out wrongdoing is Sinn Féin – you've never admitted you were wrong in this instance."

The funeral saw about 2,000 mourners line the streets in west Belfast last June for Bobby Storey’s funeral at a time when strict Covid-19 regulations were in place.

The attendance of Sinn Féin leaders at the funeral and a subsequent memorial event at nearby Milltown Cemetery sparked a major political row in Stormont, with the republican party accused of disregarding rules they set for the rest of society. However, no charges were brought by the PSNI.