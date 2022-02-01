Pandemic not over 'by a long shot' for the immunocompromised 

The pandemic is "not over by a long shot" for immunocompromised people, who have been advised to continue limiting contacts and avoid travel abroad, despite the general lifting of restrictions.

More than 114,000 people fall into this category, based on their vaccination status. The Government’s data shows these people had to get three shots as their primary vaccine course, and are now eligible for a fourth dose as a booster.

However, doctors have warned even this may not be enough to protect some from Covid-19.

The HSE says people in this vulnerable category include cancer patients, people with genetic diseases, kidney disease or HIV and people taking a list of specific medical treatments.

The Mater Hospital in Dublin recently wrote to transplant patients urging them to continue avoiding unnecessary travel abroad and to keep wearing masks.

Written in questions and answer format, one question ask: “I’ve now received four doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, am I completely immune?”

The answer is: “We are still learning how patients who are on immunosuppression respond to this vaccine. Vaccines do offer some level of protection but taking steps to avoid infection are still required.”

The letter advises patients to continue risk-assessing activities using the Government’s RSVP system – risk, symptoms, venue and people. They should still avoid crowded places, stay outdoors where possible and keep contacts to a minimum.

Vaccination is also urged for their children and contacts as being "extremely important".

Carol Moore, chief executive of the Irish Kidney Association (IKA), said the focus remains on Covid-19 for anyone with kidney problems, including dialysis patients.

“It’s not just for kidney patients, for a lot of our more vulnerable communities there is no clear pathway for people,” she said. “In England, every patient got a letter saying this is your care pathway now.”

The IKA has sourced low-cost FFP2 masks to reduce costs for members but she said: “We don’t have the funds to supply everybody.”

On a practical level, it has been reluctant to bring patients back into their offices due to concerns about the ventilation standards, she said.

“This would apply to a lot of charitable services when you are dealing with vulnerable people, you just can’t put them at risk,” she said. "It is worrying. For us it is not over by a long shot."

“There is light at the end of the tunnel, but many patients feel their needs are not being met,” she said.