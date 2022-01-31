Woman with heart condition hits out at ‘inappropriate’ decision to put her on male ward

A woman with a heart condition who was placed in a shared ward with three older men in a Dublin hospital has described the experience as being “uncomfortable and inappropriate”.

Emily Larkin, a 21-year-old student from Lucan, west Dublin, was admitted to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown on January 13 for treatment of a heart condition.

After an eight-hour wait, she was admitted to a shared ward with three men, aged in their 50s and older.

She was further informed that the three men in question had all been exposed to Covid-19, though each had, in turn, tested negative for the virus.

She herself tested negative upon admission and has a compromised immune system.

“From the start, I told them that I wasn’t comfortable,” Ms Larkin, who suffers from a condition known as supraventricular tachycardia, told the Irish Examiner.

“I’m a 21-year-old woman. It felt so inappropriate.”

“When I was in A&E the nurse told me about the Covid-19 exposure, and I was already completely worried about that, but I wasn’t expecting to be in a room with all men.”

I told them I wasn’t comfortable and they said ‘you’ll just have to pull the curtains’.

Ms Larkin first entered the Emergency Department at the west Dublin hospital at 7pm the previous evening, before being seen by an admissions doctor at about midnight, and being admitted to the all-male room the following morning.

She was eventually discharged at 7pm the following evening.

“When I saw it was three men I said to the nurse that I didn’t feel the situation was appropriate,” she told the Irish Examiner.

“She said ‘there are no beds in the hospital’, that I should consider myself lucky that I was only waiting for eight hours rather than 24.”

“It’s not to say that the situation was unsafe, but people were coming in and out to fix my heart monitor. And I was sharing a toilet with three old men.

"It was just chaos the whole time, and just horrible. So uncomfortable, so awkward, and I was made to feel so guilty. They kept saying ‘we’re in the middle of a pandemic'.”

I probably should’ve just gone home. It did far more harm than good being there.

Ms Larkin lodged a complaint with Connolly’s inpatient services after her discharge, describing her “highly inappropriate” experience, and stating that she wished to highlight it “so that it hopefully does not happen again to other young women”.

Her complaint was not replied to.

The Irish Examiner queried Connolly Hospital on the matter and asked what its policy is regarding the sharing of hospital rooms across genders and whether or not it considers such a situation as being appropriate. A response had not been received at the time of publication.

Ms Larkin said that in her opinion “young people in hospital aren’t being treated properly”.

“I really don’t think it’s good enough to say that there is only one hospital bed left in a male ward, take it or leave it; to spend €17bn on the health service and for there to be no beds,” she said.

“At night time there is little monitoring, if you can’t find your call button you’re in a very vulnerable position. I couldn’t understand why I was put in that position.”