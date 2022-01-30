Man charged over aggravated burglary in Cork city 

The man is due to appear before a special sitting of Cork District Court today. Pic: Dan Linehan

Sun, 30 Jan, 2022 - 15:14
Maeve Lee

A man in his late teens has been charged in relation to an aggravated burglary at an apartment in Cork city on Tuesday night.

Gardaí have confirmed that they have charged a man, aged in his late teens, in relation to the incident that occurred on John Redmond Street.

Shortly before 9pm, gardaí were alerted to the incident at a private residence where a male, aged in his late teens, was discovered with apparent stab wounds.

He was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he is receiving ongoing treatment.

On Friday, following inquiries by investigating Gardaí, the man was arrested and taken to Mayfield Garda Station where he was detained.

He has since been charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear before a special sitting of Cork District Court today.

