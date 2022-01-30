Gareth O’Callaghan announces return to the airwaves with new radio show

Much loved broadcaster Gareth O’Callaghan is set to return to the airwaves with an exciting new Saturday morning show.

The legendary broadcaster will host Gareth O'Callaghan At The Weekend from 12 February on Classic Hits Radio, bringing his wealth of musical knowledge to the forefront of the show.

In 2018, Mr O’Callaghan had announced his retirement following his diagnosis with the neurodegenerative illness, Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).

He said he is “very excited” to get back to Classic Hits Radio after a three-and-a-half-year break.

“Ireland's Classic Hits Radio is one of the most exciting radio stations around and I can't wait to get back to the studio and get back on-air,” he said.

"I'm invigorated, feeling great and positive about the future.

I want to share this positivity with all the listeners and am so looking forward to getting behind the mic once again.

Among some of his most notable contributions to radio are 15 years of presenting Gareth O'Callaghan in the Afternoon on 2FM, launching Brendan O’Carroll’s original radio play, Mrs Brown’s Boys, and his previous nine-year stint Ireland's Classic Hits Radio between 2009 and 2018.

Kevin Branigan, CEO of Ireland's Classic Hits Radio said they are delighted to welcome him back.

“He is one of the most influential voices in modern Irish radio and it will be a pleasure to hear his voice gracing our airwaves once again.

His enthusiasm is infectious and we're looking forward to welcoming him back.

Gareth O’Callaghan began broadcasting on pirate radio in 1979 and presented on various radio stations throughout the 80s including Radio Nova, Sunshine Radio.

Gareth O'Callaghan At The Weekend will air Saturday mornings 10am to 2pm, starting on 12 February.