Pedestrian dies following collision in Dublin 

The collision, which involved a car and a pedestrian, occurred on the R120 in Newcastle, Dublin. Picture Denis Minihane.

Sun, 30 Jan, 2022 - 07:48
Maeve Lee

A man in his 40s has died after being struck by a car in Dublin last night.

Gardaí in Clondalkin are investigating the fatal road traffic collision that occurred on Saturday night at approximately 11pm.

The collision involved a car and a pedestrian and occurred on the R120 in Newcastle, Dublin.

The pedestrian, a male aged in 40s, was seriously injured during the collision and was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he later passed away.

No other injuries were reported during the collision.

The R120 (Peamount Road) is currently closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dashcam, are asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station 01 666 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

