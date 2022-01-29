Two men arrested in Dublin after firearms and €70k worth of drugs seized

Two men in their 20s have been arrested after a number of firearms and over €70,000 worth of drugs were seized in Dublin.
The arrests come following a search operation this morning during which Gardaí searched three residential properties in Tallaght, Dublin.
During the course of the searches, four firearms were seized, along with silencers and ammunition.
Gardaí also seized approximately €70,000 worth of suspected heroin and small quantities of crack cocaine and cannabis.
The two men, who are aged in their late 20s, were arrested at the scene.
Both men are currently detained in Tallaght Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing.