Man (50) dies after attempting to prevent theft of car

Gardaí in Dublin are investigating the death of a 50-year-old man who attempted to prevent the theft of his car.

Ian McDonnell sustained injuries in the incident last weekend and died from those injuries yesterday evening.

Gardaí in Clondalkin are investigating the fatal incident that occurred on Robinhood Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 on Sunday evening, January 23, and are appealing to the public for more information.

On January 23 at approximately 6.15pm, Mr McDonnell (50) was found lying on the roadway with serious life-threatening injuries.

Investigations have established that Mr McDonnell had been at his business premises nearby a short time before this.

It was here that Mr McDonnell intervened to prevent the theft of his car, a grey coloured Volkswagen Passat, registration number 161 OY 1861.

In doing so, he was carried on the bonnet of his vehicle, a distance, to where he was discovered.

Mr McDonnell was removed from the scene by ambulance and was in a serious condition. He passed away yesterday evening and a post-mortem is due to be carried out today.

Gardaí in Ballyfermot have established an investigation team and Mr McDonnell’s vehicle, which left the scene of the incident, was recovered on Friday, January 28.

A second vehicle involved in the incident, a silver Toyota Aqua, with the registration number 152 D 32687 was also recovered on Tuesday, January 25 when it was located burnt out in Ballinascorney, Tallaght.

This vehicle was stolen in Crumlin on the afternoon of Sunday, January 23.

Gardaí in Clondalkin are anxious to hear from anyone who may have been in the Robinhood Road area of Clondalkin on the evening of Sunday, January 23 between 5.30pm and 7pm and who may have witnessed any activity or who may have video dashcam footage.

They are looking for information on where either of the vehicles involved in this incident were between January 23, and the days they were recovered.

"Investigating Gardaí are looking for any information on where either car was parked up at any location, or was either vehicle seen in any petrol station or at any other location over those days?"

Gardaí are also seeking assistance from anyone who may have seen either of the cars in the vicinity of Ballymount, Walkinstown, Tallaght, Kylemore Road, or Ballyfermot between 6.30pm and 9pm on Sunday night, January 23.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station at (01) 6667600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.