Gardaí issue 1,600 cautions for having cannabis 

Gardaí issue 1,600 cautions for having cannabis 

The development follows a decision in December 2020 by gardaí and the DPP to expand the existing adult caution scheme to include 'simple possession of cannabis' for a first-time offence. Picture: Getty

Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 17:40
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

More than 1,600 adults were given a caution by gardaí for possession of cannabis for their own use in the first year of a landmark scheme.

This meant they were diverted away from arrest, criminal prosecution, and possible criminal conviction.

Garda figures for 2021 show there was a corresponding 12% reduction in the arrest of adults for possessing cannabis for their own personal use.

The development follows a decision in December 2020 by gardaí and the DPP to expand the existing adult caution scheme to include “simple possession of cannabis” for a first-time offence.

The decision is separate from a forthcoming Government scheme to introduce a health diversion system for people caught in possession of drugs — all drugs, not just cannabis — for their own use.

Scheme rollout

This will allow for one, possibly two, occasions of being caught with personal possession. This scheme is due to be rolled out this year.

Garda provisional figures for 2021, released in a statement from Garda HQ, also show a significant reduction in supply of drug offences (down 13%).

Dublin police chief, Anne-Marie Cagney, this week indicated that a 22% fall in drug supply offences in Dublin in 2021 did not equal an actual reduction in the sale of drugs in communities and that she was working with drug units to increase presence in local areas.

Elsewhere, the figures show a 26% reduction in possession of a firearm offence, a 14% fall in shootings, and a 16% decrease in possession of offensive weapons.

In addition, the statement shows a 10% increase in assault causing harm offences, a 4% rise in minor assaults, as well as a 23% jump in harassment, stalking, and threats of murder.

There was a 50% rise in human trafficking offences, but this was from a low base.

There was a 67% drop in manslaughter cases, a 35% reduction in murders, and a 16% fall in attempted murders, but, again, gardaí said these were all based on low volumes.

There was a 10% increase in reported sexual offences to November 2021, but gardaí said this could, in part, be due to more reporting and improvements in Garda data.

Within this increase, there was an 18% increase in reported sexual assaults, a 10% rise in rapes, and an 8% increase in child abuse imagery.

Read More

More than €24m seized by garda organised crime unit since 2015
 

More in this section

Irish adults underestimate the real cost of cancer, research finds Irish adults underestimate the real cost of cancer, research finds
Flames pour from Embassy Dubliners recall burning of British Embassy after Bloody Sunday
Businessman Richard O'Halloran finally allowed to leave China after almost three years Businessman Richard O'Halloran finally allowed to leave China after almost three years
<p>A freight lorry leaving Belfast Port. File Picture: Niall Carson/PA</p>

Checks between Northern Ireland and rest of UK not fit for purpose, say EU officials

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices