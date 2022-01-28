Gardaí issue 1,600 cautions for having cannabis 

More than 1,600 adults were given a caution by gardaí for possession of cannabis for their own use in the first year of a landmark scheme.

This meant they were diverted away from arrest, criminal prosecution, and possible criminal conviction.

Garda figures for 2021 show there was a corresponding 12% reduction in the arrest of adults for possessing cannabis for their own personal use.

The development follows a decision in December 2020 by gardaí and the DPP to expand the existing adult caution scheme to include “simple possession of cannabis” for a first-time offence.

The decision is separate from a forthcoming Government scheme to introduce a health diversion system for people caught in possession of drugs — all drugs, not just cannabis — for their own use.

Scheme rollout

This will allow for one, possibly two, occasions of being caught with personal possession. This scheme is due to be rolled out this year.

Garda provisional figures for 2021, released in a statement from Garda HQ, also show a significant reduction in supply of drug offences (down 13%).

Dublin police chief, Anne-Marie Cagney, this week indicated that a 22% fall in drug supply offences in Dublin in 2021 did not equal an actual reduction in the sale of drugs in communities and that she was working with drug units to increase presence in local areas.

Elsewhere, the figures show a 26% reduction in possession of a firearm offence, a 14% fall in shootings, and a 16% decrease in possession of offensive weapons.

In addition, the statement shows a 10% increase in assault causing harm offences, a 4% rise in minor assaults, as well as a 23% jump in harassment, stalking, and threats of murder.

There was a 50% rise in human trafficking offences, but this was from a low base.

There was a 67% drop in manslaughter cases, a 35% reduction in murders, and a 16% fall in attempted murders, but, again, gardaí said these were all based on low volumes.

There was a 10% increase in reported sexual offences to November 2021, but gardaí said this could, in part, be due to more reporting and improvements in Garda data.

Within this increase, there was an 18% increase in reported sexual assaults, a 10% rise in rapes, and an 8% increase in child abuse imagery.