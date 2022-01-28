Businessman Richard O'Halloran finally allowed to leave China after almost three years

Richard O'Halloran and his wife Tara.

Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 13:33
A deal to bring Irish businessman Richard O'Halloran home from China has been agreed.

It is understood he is on a plane home now after "lengthy" and "closely-guarded negotiations" between the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs and Chinese authorities.

Mr O’Halloran has been in China since travelling to Shanghai in February 2019 to try to resolve an ongoing commercial and legal issue involving the Chinese owner of the firm he works for, aircraft leasing company China International Aviation Leasing Service (CALS Ireland).

The company’s chairman, Min Jiedong, is serving a prison sentence in China for fundraising fraud. Chinese authorities are reportedly looking for $36m from CALS or the aircraft believed to have been purchased with the funds raised.

Mr O’Halloran has been denied an exit from China until the issue has been resolved – even though he did not become a director of the company until after Mr Min’s actions. No charges have been brought against him and he has not been arrested or charged with anything.

A statement from Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney confirmed Mr O'Halloran will be allowed to leave China and return to Ireland after almost three years.

"This has been a difficult time for Mr. O’Halloran and his family. The Government has been actively engaged on the matter throughout and is delighted it has reached a successful result. The Minister wishes to acknowledge the recent cooperation of the Chinese Embassy in Ireland and of the Chinese authorities, and to thank all those who have assisted in achieving this positive outcome.

"The minister wishes Mr O’Halloran a happy reunion with his family."

